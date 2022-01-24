NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: AFC and NFC Championships

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Championship Sunday: AFC and NFC Championships

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoff Championship Expert Picks

Cincinnati at Kansas City | San Francisco at Los Angeles

Results So Far | 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen

4:05, CBS

Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas City*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK Kansas City*

NFL Playoff Championship Expert Picks

San Francisco at Los Angeles | Results So Far

2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen

NEXT: NFC Championship: San Francisco at Los Angeles