NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: AFC and NFC Championships

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Championship Sunday: AFC and NFC Championships
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NFL Playoff Championship Expert Picks
Cincinnati at Kansas City | San Francisco at Los Angeles
Results So Far | 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen
Cincinnati at Kansas City
4:05, CBS
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas City*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Kansas City*
NFL Playoff Championship Expert Picks
San Francisco at Los Angeles | Results So Far
2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen