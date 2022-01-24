NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: AFC and NFC Championships

CFN Expert Picks

By January 24, 2022 12:16 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Championship Sunday: AFC and NFC Championships

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NFL Playoff Championship Expert Picks
Cincinnati at Kansas City | San Francisco at Los Angeles 
Cincinnati at Kansas City

4:05, CBS
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas City*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*  
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.comKansas City*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Kansas City*

