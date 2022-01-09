New York Jets at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

New York Jets at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Jets (4-12), Buffalo (10-6)

New York Jets at Buffalo Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The offense hasn’t been all that bad.

It’s still a work in progress as QB Zach Wilson gets more and more experience, but for this team, getting to 24 points or more in each of the last three games matter.

There’s still a fight to this bunch, even if the overall results – and talent on defense – aren’t there. The running game has been strong over the last few weeks, the turnovers have slowed to non-existent, and there’s a shot Buffalo isn’t quite razor-sharp with a playoff spot locked in.

But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Yeah, there’s still a reason to care. The Bills win the AFC East and get home field in the wild-card round with a win, and New England gets that with a win over Miami and with a Buffalo loss.

The running game was great at times throughout the year, but now it’s kicking in large with Devin Singletary going off with close to 300 yards over the last four games.

The Jets get run on more than any defense in the league – and they allow more rushing scores than anyone. The Bills ran for 139 yards in the first meeting – a 45-17 win – and should get that without breathing too hard.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Buffalo, it’s January, and there’s a division championship on the line.

And it’s going to be cold, rainy, and very, very windy. It’s going to be a party.

The Bills will run, they’ll stop the run, and they’ll take the win and see just how high they can get in this little tournament.

There won’t be any issues.

New York Jets at Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 31, New York Jets 14

Line: Buffalo -16.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

