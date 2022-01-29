Missouri vs Iowa State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Missouri vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Missouri (8-11), Iowa State (15-5)

Missouri vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Iowa State fits for Mizzou – there isn’t enough size to matter.

The Cyclones are okay on the inside, but they’re not great on the boards, the don’t get nearly enough defensive rebounds, and they’re about to have problems against a Tiger defense that comes up with a whole lot of blocks.

The guard oriented offense that’s struggling with its consistency from the outside. The attack might have been enough to get by Oklahoma State in a fun overtime battle, but the Texas Tech and TCU defenses shut things down from the outside.

Missouri doesn’t shoot the lights out, but it should be able to generate a whole slew of offensive rebounds and second chances.

Why Iowa State Will Win

Missouri is having even more problems than Iowa State.

It battled hard with No. 1 Auburn in a 55-54 loss, but that was the sixth defeat in the last eight games. The offense doesn’t do nearly enough from three – it came up with double-digit threes just once this season – and the D doesn’t force enough mistakes to generate easy points.

Iowa State’s defense should be able to clamp down with enough takeaways to get on the move. Missouri isn’t built to make big comebacks or keep up in any sort of a shootout.

The Tigers are 1-7 when allowing more than 75 points. Iowa State is 9-0 when getting to 75 or more, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t going to be a whole lot of fun offensively. Iowa State doesn’t score enough, Missouri can’t seem to catch any sort of a break and can’t do enough from the outside.

It should make for a game with a few power outages. It’ll come down to mistakes, and Iowa State will force more of them.

Missouri vs Iowa State Prediction, Lines

Iowa State 70, Missouri 61

Line: Iowa State -10.5, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

