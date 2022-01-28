Mississippi State vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29
Mississippi State vs Texas Tech How To Watch
Date: Saturday, January 29
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Mississippi State (13-6), Texas Tech (15-5)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Game Preview
Why Mississippi State Will Win
The Bulldogs have been relatively consistent.
They’re good at not screwing up, and the defense is tight enough to keep games from getting out of hand, but the key is their ability to keep on making enough shots to make use about every game interesting – even in the losses.
There’s a good inside presence – it doesn’t do a lot from three – and the offense is great at getting to the rim averaging 48% a game from the field. It seems obvious, but against the Texas Tech defense, the ability to simply make shots is a must. The Bulldogs can generate their own openings.
But …
– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock
Why Texas Tech Will Win
That defense.
Texas Tech is among the best in the nation defensively – the 94-91 double overtime loss to Kansas was an aberration – allowing fewer than 70 points in 12 straight games before the trip Allen Fieldhouse.
It’s a good overall formula. Play great defense, get fouled a lot, make a ton of free throws, overcome the lack of threes and high-octane firepower. Again, Mississippi State might be consistent, but it doesn’t score in bunches, especially from three.
Texas Tech would be more than happy to bog this down a bit, get up by a decent margin, and make Mississippi State try to start hitting from the outside to make it a game.
– AP college basketball top 25
What’s Going To Happen
Texas Tech’s defense will be too much.
The team will have had several days to rest up and recuperate from the Kansas game, and now at home the defense should rise back up and get back to normal.
However, Texas Tech if committing too many fouls lately. Mississippi State will hang around on the free throw line, but the threes won’t be there to pull this off.
Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines
Texas Tech 75, Mississippi State 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: The Winter Olympics
1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College