Mississippi State vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Mississippi State (13-6), Texas Tech (15-5)

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldogs have been relatively consistent.

They’re good at not screwing up, and the defense is tight enough to keep games from getting out of hand, but the key is their ability to keep on making enough shots to make use about every game interesting – even in the losses.

There’s a good inside presence – it doesn’t do a lot from three – and the offense is great at getting to the rim averaging 48% a game from the field. It seems obvious, but against the Texas Tech defense, the ability to simply make shots is a must. The Bulldogs can generate their own openings.

But …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

That defense.

Texas Tech is among the best in the nation defensively – the 94-91 double overtime loss to Kansas was an aberration – allowing fewer than 70 points in 12 straight games before the trip Allen Fieldhouse.

It’s a good overall formula. Play great defense, get fouled a lot, make a ton of free throws, overcome the lack of threes and high-octane firepower. Again, Mississippi State might be consistent, but it doesn’t score in bunches, especially from three.

Texas Tech would be more than happy to bog this down a bit, get up by a decent margin, and make Mississippi State try to start hitting from the outside to make it a game.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech’s defense will be too much.

The team will have had several days to rest up and recuperate from the Kansas game, and now at home the defense should rise back up and get back to normal.

However, Texas Tech if committing too many fouls lately. Mississippi State will hang around on the free throw line, but the threes won’t be there to pull this off.

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 75, Mississippi State 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

