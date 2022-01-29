Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 30

Minnesota vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 30

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How To Watch:

Record: Minnesota (11-6), Wisconsin (16-3)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers have to make this a bit of a grind.

They don’t make mistakes – they turned the ball over just two times in the loss to Ohio State a few days ago – and they’re fantastic at getting out and pressuring the three.

Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game, but it doesn’t force takeaways and it’s lousy at consistently hitting from the outside.

As long as Minnesota can keep this close, hit the offensive boards from time to time- just a few would be a plus – and hit its own threes – it makes them when it takes them – it’ll stay alive.

However …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Minnesota doesn’t do much on the boards.

There are plenty of good parts to the Gopher team despite the ugly losing slide, but it really doesn’t force teams to screw up and it’s last in the Big Ten on the offensive glass.

There isn’t enough of an inside presence, and there’s not enough happening from outside, and there aren’t a whole ton of transition points.

Wisconsin isn’t a monster on the glass, but Minnesota should be one-and-done way too often.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a clean game. The two teams don’t turn the ball over and they don’t get hit with a ton of fouls.

It should be a bit of a battle for a while, but Minnesota just doesn’t have the scoring punch to go on the run needed to push through. It won’t be a total wipeout, but the Badgers should be relatively comfortable late.

Minnesota is 8-0 when scoring 71 or more and 3-7 when it doesn’t. Wisconsin won’t give up 71.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 75, Minnesota 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Championship Sunday

1: No football on Saturday

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College