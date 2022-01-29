Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 30
Minnesota vs Wisconsin How To Watch
Date: Sunday, January 30
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI
How To Watch:
Record: Minnesota (11-6), Wisconsin (16-3)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Minnesota vs Wisconsin Game Preview
Why Minnesota Will Win
The Gophers have to make this a bit of a grind.
They don’t make mistakes – they turned the ball over just two times in the loss to Ohio State a few days ago – and they’re fantastic at getting out and pressuring the three.
Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game, but it doesn’t force takeaways and it’s lousy at consistently hitting from the outside.
As long as Minnesota can keep this close, hit the offensive boards from time to time- just a few would be a plus – and hit its own threes – it makes them when it takes them – it’ll stay alive.
However …
– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock
Why Wisconsin Will Win
Minnesota doesn’t do much on the boards.
There are plenty of good parts to the Gopher team despite the ugly losing slide, but it really doesn’t force teams to screw up and it’s last in the Big Ten on the offensive glass.
There isn’t enough of an inside presence, and there’s not enough happening from outside, and there aren’t a whole ton of transition points.
Wisconsin isn’t a monster on the glass, but Minnesota should be one-and-done way too often.
– AP college basketball top 25
What’s Going To Happen
This should be a clean game. The two teams don’t turn the ball over and they don’t get hit with a ton of fouls.
It should be a bit of a battle for a while, but Minnesota just doesn’t have the scoring punch to go on the run needed to push through. It won’t be a total wipeout, but the Badgers should be relatively comfortable late.
Minnesota is 8-0 when scoring 71 or more and 3-7 when it doesn’t. Wisconsin won’t give up 71.
Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines
Wisconsin 75, Minnesota 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: Championship Sunday
1: No football on Saturday
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College