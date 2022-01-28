Michigan vs Michigan State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Michigan vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Michigan (10-7), Michigan State (15-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Has the team finally figured it all out?

It’s been a rocky run do far without a whole lot of consistency scoring and way too many lapses on both ends of the floor, but the defense stepped it up over the last few games and the offense finally started making more shots from the outside.

Scoring in the interior isn’t an issue – 7-1 Hunter Dickinson and 6-11 Moussa Diabate are always easy inside presences to work with – but the threes are coming though.

Michigan State doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes – neither does Michigan – and it’s not the type of team that’s going to bomb away from the outside too much. It’s more deliberate when it comes to finding its shot, and that plays into Michigan’s hands.

The Wolverines are great at guarding the three and better at coming up with the rebound off the misses. However …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Michigan State Will Win

Michigan State is even better at guarding from three.

Again, the inside presence isn’t a problem for Michigan, but when the outside shooting struggles, nothing else seems to work.

It’s simple. Michigan is 10-1 when it hits 31% or better from three, and it’s 0-6 when it’s under the mark. Only seven teams have been better than 31% from the field, and the Spartans are 9-1 – the lone loss coming to Baylor – when keeping teams under 31%.

They’ll have no problems hanging on the boards, and again, Michigan is one of the few teams that has more issues forcing takeaways, and …

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State has been a bit rocky lately thanks to power outages against Northwestern and Illinois. It hadn’t been able to prove itself against anyone who was all that great until hanging 86 on Wisconsin, and now it should be able to fight its way through the Wolverines.

To keep hammering this home, Michigan just won’t do enough from the outside to pull this off.

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 71, Michigan 67

Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 139

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College