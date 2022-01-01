Miami at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Miami at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (8-7), Tennessee (10-5)

Miami at Tennessee Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

It’s not always pretty, and there’s almost no consistency to the mix, but the team just keeps on winning.

It was helped last week by New Orleans not having a quarterback, but even then the offense was able to find ways to get the job done against a Saint defense that also has a habit of finding a way to succeed.

The Miami defense hasn’t faced a who’s who of offenses over the run, but there hasn’t been a letdown as the season has turned around. The run defense has been a rock, the secondary hasn’t allowed more than 160 yards in any of the last four games and hasn’t given up a 300-yard passing day in any of the last eight games, and the offense is taking advantage of its opportunities.

Tennessee’s offense has stopped working, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Titans have been able to turn it around a bit over the last three weeks with two wins in the last three. No, the O isn’t anything scintillating, but the defense is making up for it by dominating against the run – it’s second in the NFL in run defense – and by forcing takeaways.

It’s not that hard. WIth the offense struggling too much, the D has to provide the easy opportunities. Tennessee is 8-0 over the last 11 games when it forces a takeaway, and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

Miami doesn’t have the running game to take over the tempo, and Tua Tagovailoa is good for an interception or two when pressed.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be anything aesthetically pleasing, but it’ll be intense through the fourth quarter.

Tennessee won’t be able to consistently run, but it’ll do a little bit more than the Miami ground game will. It’ll come down to field goals and turnovers, and Tennessee will have a few more of the former and a little less of the latter.

Miami at Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 23, Miami 17

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

