Marquette vs Providence prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Marquette (15-6), Providence (17-2)

Marquette vs Providence Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

It wasn’t exactly pretty the first time around.

Back on January 4th, the Golden Eagles welcomed the Friars to Fiserv and gave them an 88-56 beating. That was the start of a seven game winning streak for one of the hottest teams in college basketball from three.

Marquette leads the Big East in three-point shots, making ten or more in the last five games and in six of the seven wins. Providence is generally strong at guarding from the outside, but it doesn’t have the pop to keep up if this gets into a shooting contest from the outside.

Why Providence Will Win

There was the blip against Marquette, a loss to Virginia back in Virginia, and that’s been it.

The Friars aren’t as flashy or as fun as the Golden Eagles, but they’re sound, they’ve been hot from the field in January, and they take and make a whole lot of free throws.

In general, Marquette doesn’t seem to care about putting teams on the line – it just turns around and shoots from three – but it gets hit with a whole lot of whistles.

Providence went against type in the loss a few weeks ago. It couldn’t make its shots from the line, it couldn’t rebound well enough, and the defense had its worst game of the year overall – it was the only time it allowed anyone to hit 50% from the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Providence be a whole lot better than it was the first time around? Can Marquette stay as hot as it’s been over this streak?

Definitely, and not quite.

The Friars find ways to come up with wins, and it starts with being great from the field on a regular basis. Where teams get in trouble against Marquette is when they try to start bombing away to keep up. Providence didn’t do that in early January, and it’s not going to do it here.

It’ll be a whole lot closer, but Marquette is moving the ball around way too well and it’s shooting lights out.

Marquette vs Providence Prediction, Lines

Marquette 73, Providence 68

