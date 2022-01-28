LSU vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29
LSU vs TCU How To Watch
Date: Saturday, January 29
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: LSU (16-4), TCU (13-4)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
LSU vs TCU Game Preview
Why LSU Will Win
TCU might not score.
The Horned Frogs are all about their style. Deliberate, play tough D, rebound everything, repeat. That’s been fine right up until the offense can’t keep up – like in the blowout loss to Texas a few nights ago – and when the other team pumps in a few threes.
This has to stay in the 50s for TCU, but LSU is more than happy to oblige – to a point.
The Tigers got off their three-game losing streak with a win over Texas A&M, but the defense hasn’t stopped being great. It continues to lead the nation in steals and field goal percentage D, and TCU turns the ball over a whole bunch and can’t shoot a lick from the outside.
However …
– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock
Why TCU Will Win
LSU is a perfect team for TCU.
This isn’t a high-powered Tiger team, it turns the ball over way too much, and it has not problem hacking everything that moves.
Again, this has to stay at 60 or under for each side to be in TCU’s range. It should be able to make up for the lack of firepower with a whole lot of rebounds – they clean up every mistake – and enough inside points to get by.
– AP college basketball top 25
What’s Going To Happen
Here’s TCU’s problem. LSU loses because it puts teams on the free throw line over and over and over again. TCU doesn’t get to the line enough, and it doesn’t take advantage of the chances when it does.
However, it should own the offensive boards and hang on for dear life late in what should be a tight, tense game over the last five minutes.
LSU vs TCU Prediction, Lines
TCU 59, LSU 57
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 123.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: The Winter Olympics
1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College