LSU vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

LSU vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: LSU (16-4), TCU (13-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU vs TCU Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

TCU might not score.

The Horned Frogs are all about their style. Deliberate, play tough D, rebound everything, repeat. That’s been fine right up until the offense can’t keep up – like in the blowout loss to Texas a few nights ago – and when the other team pumps in a few threes.

This has to stay in the 50s for TCU, but LSU is more than happy to oblige – to a point.

The Tigers got off their three-game losing streak with a win over Texas A&M, but the defense hasn’t stopped being great. It continues to lead the nation in steals and field goal percentage D, and TCU turns the ball over a whole bunch and can’t shoot a lick from the outside.

However …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why TCU Will Win

LSU is a perfect team for TCU.

This isn’t a high-powered Tiger team, it turns the ball over way too much, and it has not problem hacking everything that moves.

Again, this has to stay at 60 or under for each side to be in TCU’s range. It should be able to make up for the lack of firepower with a whole lot of rebounds – they clean up every mistake – and enough inside points to get by.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s TCU’s problem. LSU loses because it puts teams on the free throw line over and over and over again. TCU doesn’t get to the line enough, and it doesn’t take advantage of the chances when it does.

However, it should own the offensive boards and hang on for dear life late in what should be a tight, tense game over the last five minutes.

LSU vs TCU Prediction, Lines

TCU 59, LSU 57

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 123.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College