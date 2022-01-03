LSU vs Kansas State: Mercari Texas Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Tuesday, January 4

LSU vs Kansas State: Mercari Texas Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 4

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Kansas State (7-5), LSU (6-6)

LSU vs Kansas State Mercari Texas Bowl Preview

– It’s the last game before the College Football Playoff National Championship, and it’s going to be … interesting.

The Brian Kelly era isn’t starting yet – offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over for the game, becoming the first African-American head football coach at LSU. He’s going to bring the energy and the commitment, but a slew of starters are questionable.

– Already out is quarterback Max Johnson – he’s transferring – leaving the Tigers with a big problem. There aren’t a lot of great options for the job without costing Garrett Nussmeier a year of eligibility.

The offense has to hope for the ground game to take over early and for the defense to do just enough to keep this close against an inconsistent Kansas State attack.

– Kansas State didn’t have much of a passing game over the last few games of the season and failed to get to 300 total yards in any of them.

However, the defense is good at keeping games close, the pass rush should be good enough to bother whoever is under center for the Tigers, and this isn’t going to be a high-scoring shootout.

Both defensive lines should dictate the action, and it should come doesn’t to who makes the biggest mistakes.

