Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Wild Card Preview

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 17

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Record: Arizona (11-6), Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Wild Card Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win the NFC Wild Card

Get Kyler Murray going.

He wasn’t going to run as much this year, he was banged up and not himself over the second half of the season, and … it’s playoff time. Turn it loose.

James Conner is hobbling, there’s no DeAndre Hopkins – although there’s some hope that he could return if the Cardinals go on a playoff run – and the top targets are just okay. However, if Murray is making plays on the move, and if he’s taking off and pressing the Ram second-level, everything changes.

The defense is going to show up.

It was good against the run in the Week 14 loss to the Rams, and it didn’t break too often after bending a bit in the 37-20 Week 5 win. It’s going to allow a few big runs, but it’ll hold up in the red zone.

It’ll give up passing yards – it’s good for allowing more than 200 per game – but again, it’s more about bending but not breaking, even if there were massive issues all the way around in the loss to Seattle in Week 18.

The Cardinals lost to LA the second time around after being -2 in turnover margin. they won the first time around when they were +2, and they’ve been relatively careful with the ball against everyone else.

Over the last seven games they give up those two turnovers to the Rams and just two in the other six games. Los Angeles has turned it over eight times in the last three games.

But …

– Why Los Angeles Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

