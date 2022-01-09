Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Las Vegas (9-7)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The offense hasn’t stopped.

The defense has been an issue all year, but the O keeps on rolling however it wants to.

When it decides to run, that works. When Justin Herbert gets into a groove, that works.

Las Vegas has been able to get to this point on low scoring fights – it hasn’t scored more than 23 in any of its last five games – but it’s not taking the ball away, it’s making too many mistakes, and it just doesn’t have the ability to keep up the pace – maybe.

The Raider passing game is solid, but the Chargers should be able to take more chances – again, the Vegas D doesn’t generate takeaways. Worse yet in a game like this the mistakes are going to matter. Las Vegas has given it away 12 times in the last four games with no takeaways.

But …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The defense has stepped up its game.

The Raider defense stopped the great Brown and Bronco running games cold, and they only allowed 262 yards of Indianapolis offense last week. Overall, it hasn’t allowed more than 300 yards to anyone but Kansas City over the last five games.

The offense has to get Derek Carr hot right away. Josh Jacobs and the running game have been better over the three-game winning streak, and it should work against one of the league’s softest run defenses. That’s not going to be enough.

This should be a shootout, and Carr has gone for over 200 yards in ten of his last 11 games.

What’s Going To Happen

Win and get in – and no, don’t start with the scenarios if there’s a tie. Lose, and that’s it.

The playoffs start now.

The Raiders have been a wonderful story with their three-game winning streak – Rich Bisaccia deserves Coach of the Year consideration – but they’re far more banged up than the Chargers and they don’t have the same offensive punch.

The Los Angeles defense has a way of keeping everyone in the game, but this will be Herbert’s time. He’ll do a bit more than Carr, and the maligned Charger defense will come up with the two takeaways the Raider side won’t.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 31, Las Vegas 27

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

