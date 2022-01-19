Los Angeles at Tampa Bay Prediction, Game Preview, NFC Divisional Round

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFL Divisional Round Preview

Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 23

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Los Angeles (12-5), Tampa Bay (13-4)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

– NFL Expert Picks, Divisional Round

Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles Divisional Round Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

1) The Rams aren’t the Eagles, and 2) the Rams are healthy and the Buccaneers aren’t.

Los Angeles and Tampa Bay had little drama in their respective Wild Card blowout wins, but the Rams got out relatively unscathed while the already dinged Buccaneers didn’t have running backs Leonard Fournette or Ronald Jones – Fournette is still questionable for this – and might have lost star O linemen Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen to ankle injuries.

The Los Angeles defensive line was just okay at getting into the backfield against Kyler Murray and an Arizona team that couldn’t get anything going, but it was fantastic against the run and generated a few sacks.

Philadelphia wasn’t able to do much of anything offensively, and the defense was run over early on, but Tom Brady got sacked four times and was pressured just enough to be annoying. Now Aaron Donald and Von Miller get to have their say.

In the first meeting back in Week 3 – at 34-24 Ram win – Brady went off for 432 yards, but the ground game didn’t do anything with just 35 yards, and Chris Godwin – who’s now out for the year – played a big role.

– Why Tampa Bay Will Win

– What Will Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why Tampa Bay Will Win the NFC Divisional Round