Las Vegas at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Las Vegas at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Las Vegas (8-7), Indianapolis (9-6)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The Raiders might not be scoring a whole lot, but the defense picked a great job to start playing its best stretch of the season.

It stuffed the Denver running game last week, it stopped the Cleveland ground attack the week before, and now the team is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 90 yards.

Indianapolis will come up with more than 90 on the ground, but if the Raider defensive front can keep from getting gouged, the offense should be able to take care of the rest – the passing game should be enough against a defense that gives up the second-most touchdown passes in the league.

However …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Las Vegas isn’t scoring.

Yeah, it won its last two games and it’s been able to manufacture ways to get by, but the O has stopped.

Vegas has failed to score more than 17 points in seven of its last eight games. The Indianapolis defense has struggled against teams that can throw touchdown passes, but it hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in five of its last six games.

This is going to be a grind, but Carson Wentz is expected to be back and out of the COVID protocol … maybe.

What’s Going To Happen

Indianapolis will struggle a wee bit, especially if it’s Sam Ehlinger under center.

The offense doesn’t need to do too much to put this away early, but it’s going to have a tough time getting Jonathan Taylor going.

The defense won’t allow much of anything with the suddenly revamped Vegas ground game, and it’ll take the ball away at least twice.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 23, Las Vegas 16

Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

