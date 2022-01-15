Las Vegas at Cincinnati Wild Card Playoff Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch the AFC Wild Card: Saturday January 15

Las Vegas at Cincinnati AFC Wild Card Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win the AFC Wildcard

Forget about the playing with house money aspect to getting into the NFL Playoffs – the Raiders earned this, and they have the same record as the flashier Bengals.

They might not be 100% healthy, and they’re going to need Josh Jacobs and the ground game to get going, but no team has gone through more tough games and more adversity – it’s ready.

Las Vegas didn’t knock out four straight teams – Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, LA Chargers – but it dealt a few big body blows. Pressure isn’t going to be an issue, especially on the road.

More specifically, the defense has stepped up in big situations. The run D has been terrific over the last month – Cincinnati hasn’t hit 100 yards on the ground in five of the last six games – the pass rush should be able to get to Joe Burrow enough to matter, and …

