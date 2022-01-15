Kansas City vs Pittsburgh Prediction, AFC Wild Card Preview

Kansas City vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: AFC Wild Card Preview

Kansas City vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 16

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Pittsburgh (9-7-1), Kansas City (12-5)

Kansas City vs Pittsburgh Wild Card Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win the AFC Wild Card

For all of the drama and all of the sweating over how it got into the NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh is here, and it’s coming in on a bit of a nice run.

Yeah, it got rocked by Kansas City on the day after Christmas, but it pulled off a strong win over No. 1 seed Tennessee and beat Cleveland and Baltimore to set itself up for the opportunity.

The running game has started to work a wee bit better – it was solid in the loss to the Chiefs – and it should go off against a D that gives up close to five yards per pop.

Start early with Najee Harris, hope for an efficient day from Ben Roethlisberger – who’s going to let it fly in his final run – and then get the defense to force mistakes.

Pittsburgh can’t win in a firefight. The D has forced multiple takeaways in four of the last five games, and the one it didn’t – there weren’t any – was in the loss to the Chiefs.

That’s a massive issue because …

– Why Kansas City Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why Kansas City Will Win the AFC Wild Card