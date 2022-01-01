Jacksonville at New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Jacksonville at New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (2-13), New England (9-6)

Jacksonville at New England Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

So what’s going right through all of the turmoil and all the changes? The offense is starting to play a wee bit better. It helped to face the Jets last week, but the passing attack had its best performance in weeks and the ground attack was able to provide enough balance to matter.

New England might be great overall defensively, but it was hit hard by Josh Allen and the Bills last week and had problems with the Colt and Falcon running games in previous weeks.

The Jaguars have zero pressure on them. The Patriots have to avoid screwing up, they have to get the passing game going after a few inconsistent weeks, and …

Why New England Will Win

Yeah, Jacksonville looked fine, but again, it was against the Jets – and it was a loss.

New England has to come up with a good performance in this before closing out at Miami, and it starts with a running game that should be able to rumble however it wants to. The Jaguar defensive front was ripped up by New York – Zach Wilson had a nice day on the ground – and there won’t be any guesswork about this.

Don’t take any risks, dare the James Robinson-less Jaguar running game try to work, and take whatever points are there to be had. Jacksonville has yet to score more than 23 points and went eight straight games without getting to 17 before last week.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be workmanlike. After last week’s loss to Buffalo, the Patriots are about to come out jacked and challenged on defense. The Jaguars aren’t going to get the takeaways needed to make this interesting with New England running for well over 200 yards.

Jacksonville at New England Prediction, Line

New England 30, Jacksonville 13

Line: New England -16.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

