Iowa vs Kentucky Prediction, Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Preview

Iowa vs Kentucky: Vrbo Citrus Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Saturday, January 1

Iowa vs Kentucky: Vrbo Citrus Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ABC, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Iowa (10-3), Kentucky (9-3)

Iowa vs Kentucky Vrbo Citrus Bowl Preview

– Both teams manage to defy logic and reason to win a whole lot of games. They’re a perfect fit for each other.

– Iowa doesn’t do anything on offense. It averaged fewer than 300 yards per game, the normally great O line – that has a few NFL talents – couldn’t keep anyone out of the backfield, and the downfield passing attack was too often nothing more than a polite rumor. Now it has to find things that move without RB Tyler Goodson – he opted out.

– However, few teams were better at avoiding penalties, and only Middle Tennessee was better when it came to turnover margin. When the defense forced a ton of takeaways, good things happened.

– And then there’s Kentucky. It was the third-worst team in college football in turnover margin, which would normally equal death for a team without a high-powered offense, but it all somehow worked well enough to get here.

– The Wildcat offensive line was outstanding at preventing defenses from generate consistent pressure. Because of that, the offense was among the best in the nation at converting on third downs, and like Iowa, there weren’t a whole lot of penalties.

