Indianapolis at Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Indianapolis at Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (9-7), Jacksonville (2-14)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Colts don’t have a playoff spot locked up quite yet.

They’re in with a win or with a little bit of help, but they can lock up – at least – the 6 seed by taking down a Jacksonville team that’s trying, but just doesn’t have the offense.

The defense went bye-bye against New England in the 50-10 loss last week, but the offense that’s last in scoring, isn’t getting anything out of the passing game, and has only scored more than 17 points once in the last ten games.

New England ran all over the Jaguars, the Jets ran even better, and Indianapolis isn’t going to do anything crazy here. It’s going to run, it’s going to avoid turnovers, and it shouldn’t have a problem with a few early scores.

But …

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Jacksonville has a weird way of rising up any being competitive once in a while.

The Colts also have a weird was of coming up with inexplicably mediocre performances, like last week with an offense that picked an awful time to come up with its worst performance of the season in the 23-20 loss to the Raiders.

It’s not a turnover problem – sometimes, the Colts just stop.

Jacksonville should be able to run a bit. Indianapolis hasn’t been bad against ground games lately, but the Jaguars will pound a bit and control the clock to slow things down, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah.

Jacksonville will be plucky in a final-game-of-season way, but the defense won’t be able to do much of anything right.

After the Las Vegas flop, the Colts will come up with points on their first two drives and have this in hand with ease.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 31, Jacksonville 15

Line: Indianapolis -14.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

