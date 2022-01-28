Houston vs UCF prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Houston vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (17-2), UCF (12-6)

Houston vs UCF Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Defense, defense, defense.

Houston suffocates teams with a. whole lot of pressure, takeaways, and a D that’s second in the nation in field goal percentage allowed. It held East Carolina to 36 points, it hasn’t allowed more than 70 points since an 83-82 loss to Alabama back on December 11th, and it’s good enough from three to shoot its way into a run to allow the D to take care of the rest.

UCF can score, and its defense isn’t bad, but it’s not consistent and it relies too much on hitting from the outside. However …

Why UCF Will Win

If the Knights can get hot from the outside, they’re in this.

It’s not like Houston hasn’t bombed teams that were able to hit from the outside, but UCF should be good for about ten threes if everything is going right.

It’s good enough defensively to keep the Cougars from going off in transition, and it’s not bad at slowing down teams from three, but it’s all about whether or not the outside shots are falling.

UCF is 4-0 in its last eight games when making 11 or more from there, and 0-4 in those eight when it doesn’t. Everything else should function off of that, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Hofstra.

Your 2022-2023 Hofstra Pride nailed 12 three pointers in a whale of a 83-75 season-opening Houston overtime win. That was the only time anyone was able to make more than ten threes all year on the Cougar D.

Only Louisiana and Temple were able to come up with ten three pointers, and Houston won both of those games.

UCF will give it a try from the outside, but you only beat Houston by hitting everything. Wisconsin was 47% from the field in its win over the Cougars, and Alabama made 52% of its shots. Those were the two best shooting days by anyone this year against this defense.

UCF isn’t going to be able to do that.

Houston vs UCF Prediction, Lines

Houston 77, UCF 66

