Houston at San Francisco Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Houston at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Houston at San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (4-11), San Francisco (8-7)

Houston at San Francisco Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Is Trey Lance really ready to take over?

Jimmy Garopollo is banged up and doubtful against the Texans with a hand injury, and now the Houston defense gets to focus on the rookie.

The Texas rose up and shocked the Chargers last week with a big day from Davis Mills and 189 yards on the ground n the 41-29 win. On a two-game winning streak, the team is taking the ball away, there’s only been one turnover over the last three games, and now the defensive front gets to attack the new guy.

Lance will run a bit and shouldn’t take a whole slew of chances, but that might not be good enough. This is a quirky team without enough consistency, but …

Why San Francisco Will Win

Houston won’t run the ball. The 49ers had big problems early in the year against the run, but that all stopped over the last several weeks – they haven’t allowed more than 90 rushing yards in six of their last seven games.

Yeah, it should be the Trey Lance show, but he should be close to ready to roll. He’s not going to be Aaron Rodgers right aways with his accuracy, but he’s good on the move and he only has one pick in his 48 attempts.

Houston’s defense came up with a good first half against the Chargers last week, but it’s struggling against the run – it’s been rocked on a regular basis before the LA game – and the season-high 189 yards on the ground last week were an aberration.

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco will pick up the slack around 5.

Lance will be okay. He won’t take any big chances, and he won’t have to with the defense picking up the slack in a fun game.

Houston and Mills will let it rip, but Lance will run well, top rusher Elijah Mitchell is expected back, and it’ll be a much-needed win to stay alive – but barely – for a playoff spot.

Houston at San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Houston 16

Line: San Francisco -12.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

