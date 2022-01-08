Green Bay at Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Green Bay at Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (13-3), Detroit (2-13-1)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Green Bay at Detroit Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Aaron Rodgers is taking a break from attempting to draw more attention to himself by playing in a football game.

The Packers already have the No. 1 seed in the NFL but they’re going to keep pushing with a week off to rest up. The idea will be to get some work in and get this over fast.

Detroit will obviously try to give it a shot to close the season out on some sort of a high note, but the defense has folded up – it didn’t do a thing in the loss to Seattle – without enough takeaways to help the cause. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 18

Why Detroit Will Win

The Lion offense hasn’t been all that awful even with QB Jared Goff out. He’s expected to be back and starting, but it’s up to the running game to take over.

The passing attack has to be decent, but the ground game should produce against a Green Bay D that held Dalvin Cook and Minnesota to a dead stop, but was lousy over a three-week run before that.

For all of Detroit’s problems, the offensive line hasn’t been totally awful as the year has gone on – relatively speaking. It’s been productive enough to take the heat off the quarterbacks, and in this, it’s going to matter to control the game because …

– NFL Week 18 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Green Bay will come up with a few early scores, and then it’ll pack it in. That’s when the Detroit offense starts to slowly come back.

For all of the good things the Packers have done over the five-game winning streak, they’re not all that hot on third downs. Goff will be okay, the red-hot Amon-Ra St. Brown will have a decent day, and Detroit will make this a bit of a fight.

Green Bay won’t give the maximum effort and it’ll still be enough to get by.

Green Bay at Detroit Prediction, Line

Green Bay 26, Detroit 23

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Elmo

1: Rocco

– Predictions of Every Game