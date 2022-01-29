Gonzaga vs Portland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Gonzaga vs Portland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

How To Watch: Root Sports

Record: Portland (11-9), Gonzaga (16-2)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga vs Portland Game Preview

Why Portland Will Win

The Pilots can shoot – at least they can shoot from the free throw line.

They’re one of the best teams in the country once they get their shots from the stripe, they’re good on the boards, and they’ve got a nice balance with all the parts getting their chances and making things happen on the boards.

No, they don’t have the outside shooting to keep up if and when Gonzaga gets going, but they’ll take their chances from three with lots of attempts, and they’re good enough on the offensive boards to get a few extra points, but …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the nation in defensive rebounds.

Portland might be able to come at the Bulldogs in waves – at least for a bit – but it’s not going to get to the line like it needs to.

Gonzaga doesn’t get hit with a whole slew of fouls, it won’t have any issues with a Pilot defense that doesn’t generate enough pressure, and assume it’ll make at least half of its shots inside and out.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Portland has enough offense to not get wiped off the map for the first several minutes, but it’s Gonzaga, and it’s at home.

The big run is coming and there’s nothing the Pilots can do to stop it.

They won’t come up with enough rebounds and they won’t be able to keep up any sort of pace.

Gonzaga vs Portland Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 94, Portland 55

Line: Gonzaga -32, o/u: 157

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College