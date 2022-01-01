Georgia Wins Orange Bowl Over Michigan: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Georgia beat Michigan to win the Orange Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Georgia beat Michigan 34-11: Orange Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

CFN Prediction: Georgia 30, Michigan 20

Line: Georgia -7.5, o/u: 45.5

5. Georgia returned to 2021 form

Oh were the post-SEC Championship narratives were rich. One rough loss to Alabama, and …

Georgia’s secondary was a weakness.

Georgia was exposed.

Georgia didn’t beat anyone who was all that amazing.

Georgia was playing the wrong quarterback.

Okay, so maybe that last one still sort of holds – more on that in a moment – but it was as if everyone had forgotten just how dominant this team was throughout the regular season.

The offense didn’t get a touchdown in the 10-3 opener against Clemson. No one else came even remotely close to touching this team up until Alabama pulled off the win, and even then the loss could partly be explained away that the Dawgs sort of played like it didn’t need the win – which it didn’t.

So was this a bad performance by Michigan? Yeah, sort of, but Georgia did that to Arkansas, and Florida, and Tennessee, and Kentucky, and everyone else on the slate except for that one team that’s coming up in a rematch a few days from now.

Oh, and …

