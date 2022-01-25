Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26

Florida vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, NT

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Florida (12-7), Tennessee (13-5)

Florida vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators have to use their size inside.

Tennessee can rebound, and coming up with blocks and turnovers isn’t a problem, but can it handle Colin Castelton on the inside and can that set up the threes after hammering the interior?

When the Gators are okay from the outside, forget it. They’ve been struggling with their consistency from three over the last few games, but they were great from the field in wins over South Carolina and Mississippi State, the defense can generate transition points when needed, and …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Florida defense hasn’t been good enough.

Despite the size, the defensive rebounds haven’t been there – but that’s partly because everyone is hitting from the field. The Gators have allowed four of the last six opponents to hit 50% or better from the field, and Tennessee should be able to work inside and out.

Yeah, the Volunteers were rocked by Kentucky even though they shot well, but Florida is way too inconsistent from the outside and they don’t have the overall pop to keep up if this starts getting into an up-and-down game.

What’s Going To Happen

As long as this doesn’t come down to a free throw battle, Tennessee will be fine.

Florida has lost three of its four road games and two of its three neutral site games. At home, the Volunteers will hit more timely threes, hold their own on the boards, and the defense will come up with its third straight strong performance.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 66, Florida 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: College basketball starting … now

1: NFL pregame shows

