Duke vs Louisville prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Duke vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (16-3, Louisville (11-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Duke vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Louisville is having a few problems.

It lost five of its last six games, and there’s no real rhyme or reason to it other than the team just isn’t playing well.

One night it can’t get to the free throw line. Another night it’s not hitting from three. Another night it’s having turnover issues. More than anything else, though, the key is having a good presence on the inside and get ti the free throw line as much as possible.

Nine free throws. that’s how many the Cardinals took in the losses to Notre Dame and Virginia. Don’t get aggressive, don’t get to the basket, don’t get hacked, and Louisville doesn’t win.

Duke is 13th in the nation in fewest fouls committed. Be shocked if Louisville has ten made free throws.

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals have to win on the boards.

There are a whole lot of misses, the team isn’t great at shooting inside or out, and it’s not moving the ball around well enough to make things easier. However, it’s good on the defensive boards and it has to hang around inside and create enough second chance points to matter.

Duke is terrific on the boards – Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore, and Mark Williams eat up everything – but Louisville has the ability to attack the glass with all the parts, led by Malik Williams in the middle.

Ohio State and Florida State were able to come up with two of the Duke losses by winning in the rebounding margin, so …

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Louisville won’t be able to do enough even if it does win the rebounding battle.

It just isn’t sharp enough from the field, Duke isn’t going to foul enough to matter – Clemson shot just one free throw in the loss a few games ago – and it should come up with a strong performance after being a tad shaky lately.

Duke had problems with Clemson and Florida State after giving up too many threes. That’s not going to be a problem in KFC Yum!

Duke vs Louisville Prediction, Lines

Duke 78, Louisville 67

Line: Duke -7, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College