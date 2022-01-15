Dallas vs San Francisco Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Dallas vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Wild Card Preview

Dallas vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: San Francisco (10-7), Dallas (12-5)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

– NFL Expert Picks, Wild Cards

Dallas vs San Francisco Wild Card Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win the NFC Wild Card

Seriously, which Dallas team are we going to get?

Oh sure, it was all fun and happy when rolling at will against the Philadelphia second team in Week 18, but this team has a weird way of struggling at odd times.

When it mattered in Week 17, the Arizona defense was able to slow down the machine. The Giants were able to D up in Week 15, Kansas City shut things down to a dead stop in Week 11, and now it’s up to the San Francisco defense to do what it does on the ground.

It’s the NFL Playoffs – there’s pressure on everyone to win no matter what. There’s a bigger sense of urgency on the Dallas side.

This San Francisco team under Kyle Shanahan might have had to fight through a slew of things this season, but it’s been able to maintain a relatively even keel.

Yeah, it lost at Seattle in overtime, but it won seven of its last nine games – the other loss coming in a good battle at Tennessee – seven though five of those games were on the road.

Dallas might have the bigger name firepower, but Deebo Samuel is the best wide receiver on the field. Brandon Aiyuk is starting to step up his game, Jimmy Garoppolo has been quietly decent when he’s been able to go.

This team has the makeup, the D, and the mentality to get this done, but …

– Why Dallas Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why Dallas Will Win the NFC Wild Card