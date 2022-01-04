College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Alabama vs Georgia, North Dakota State vs Montana State

College football expert picks, CFP National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama, FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State
12:00, ESPN2
Line: North Dakota State -7, o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: NDSU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NDSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NDSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NDSU*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NDSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NDSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NDSU*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NDSU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NDSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com NDSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NDSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NDSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Montana State
CONSENSUS PICK: NDSU
College Football National Championship Expert Picks
