College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Alabama vs Georgia, North Dakota State vs Montana State

College football expert picks, CFP National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama, FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

12:00, ESPN2

Line: North Dakota State -7, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: NDSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NDSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NDSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NDSU*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NDSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NDSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NDSU*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NDSU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NDSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com NDSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NDSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NDSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Montana State

CONSENSUS PICK: NDSU

