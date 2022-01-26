College Basketball Top 25 Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions: Wednesday, January 26

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Top 25 Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions: Wednesday, January 26

College Basketball

College Basketball Top 25 Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions: Wednesday, January 26

By January 26, 2022 1:31 am

By |

College basketball top 25 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Click on each game for the game preview  

Wednesday, January 26

Florida at Tennessee

6:00, ESPN2
Line: LSU -8.5, o/u: 129

Providence at Xavier

6:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Xavier -8.5, o/u: 139

Latest AP Top 25

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 126.5

Marquette at Seton Hall

8:30, FS1
Line: Seton Hall -4, o/u: 147

Texas A&M at LSU

9:00, SEC Network
Line: LSU -8.5, o/u: 129

2022 College Football Schedules: All 130 Teams

, , , , , CFN, College Basketball, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, How to watch, Lines, News, Week 13

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home