College Basketball Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Jan 22

By January 21, 2022 9:05 pm

NCAAB Free Predictions

Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-21-2022

The Fresno State Bulldogs are looking for their fourth straight win when they visit the Nevada Wolf…
Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the Villanova Wildcats rebound from an upset loss with a dominating road win or will the Georget…
Seton Hall vs. St. John’s Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

St. John’s and Seton Hall have gone under the total in six of their last games against each other. W…
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can West Virginia pull off an upset and avoid a three-game losing streak on the road against Texas T…
Syracuse vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the Syracuse Orange keep this one close on the road or will Duke rebound from an tough OT loss w…
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

The Virginia Tech Hokies go for their third straight win with a visit to the Boston College Eagles. …
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

After losing in OT, can Northeastern finally win their first conference game of the season against H…
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Big Ten teams heading in opposite directions meet on Saturday when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit…
Elon vs. Delaware Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

The Delaware Blue Hens look to avoid an upset against the Elon Phoenix in CAA action on Saturday. …
UNCW vs. Towson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Who will take the battle of top teams in the CAA? Towson or UNCW?…
Florida State (FSU) vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can Miami jump all over FSU at home?…
Davidson vs. Fordham Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can Fordham prevent Davidson from winning its 15 straight game?…
William & Mary vs. Drexel Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Will William & Mary go on the road and earn a rare win as they travel to face Drexel in a CAA ma…
St. Josephs vs. VCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can VCU get around St. Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon?…
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Will the Sooners have something to scream about against Baylor at home on Saturday?…
San Jose State vs. UNLV Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the Runnin’ Rebels run all over San Jose?…
Penn State vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Iowa and Penn State look to bounce back from road losses and get to .500 in the Big Ten….
Missouri State vs. Loyola – Chicago Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Will Loyola Chicago still be smiling and remain perfect in the MVC after Saturday’s matchup with Mis…
Georgia vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Will Georgia snap a seven-game losing skid as they travel to face South Carolina in a SEC matchup in…
Virginia vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Virginia will look for another road victory in ACC play when it travels to NC State on Saturday afte…
TCU vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the TCU Horned Frogs rebound from a tough one-point loss or will Iowa State avoid a second conse…
Charleston vs. James Madison (JMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

James Madison and Charleston are expected to play at a breakneck pace throughout their game on Satur…
Richmond vs. La Salle Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Richmond has covered the spread in four of its last five road games. Will the Spiders cover again on…
San Francisco vs. Pepperdine Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the San Francisco Dons go on the road and defeat the Pepperdine Waves?

UCLA vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

The UCLA Bruins will be going for their second consecutive win over the Colorado Buffaloes when they…
Portland vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the BYU Cougars defend home court as they take on the Portland Pilots?

Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

The San Diego State Aztecs will be going for their seventh consecutive win over the Boise State Bron…
