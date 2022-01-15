College Basketball Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Jan 15

NCAAB Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Northwestern come up with a road win to snap a four-game slide when they face #10 Michigan Stat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Creighton vs. Xavier Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Xavier will try to continue its strong play at home when it hosts Creighton on Saturday afternoon. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Seton Hall bounce back from a bad loss to DePaul on Thursday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Texas Tech looks to keep rolling against last-place Kansas State….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Dayton vs. Duquesne Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Dayton Flyers collect a third straight win or will Duquesne earn their second conference win…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Tennessee keep this one close on the road or will Kentucky’s hot shooting continue in this SEC s…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Florida snap a three-game slide as they travel to the Palmetto State to face South Carolina in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
West Virginia vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Kansas has won its last nine home games against West Virginia. Can the Jayhawks add another win over…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – OH vs. Western Michigan (WMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Miami Redhawks go on the road and defeat the Western Michigan Broncos?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Drexel vs. Northeastern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The Drexel Dragons hope to pile another loss on the Northeastern Huskies’ five-game slump on Saturda…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
SMU vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the thriving SMU Mustangs collect their fourth AAC win or will Tulane post another upset victory…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
NC State vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The NC State Wolfpack face an uphill climb in Saturday’s road trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will #21 Texas come up with a road win as they travel to face #15 Iowa State in a Big 12 matchup on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Maryland win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Delaware vs. Hofstra Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Delaware Blue Hens go on the road and defeat the Hofstra Pride?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Fordham vs. St. Louis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The home team is 7-1 ATS in the last eight games in this series. Will that trend continue this eveni…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida State (FSU) vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Florida State get revenge for a 63-60 home loss to the Orange earlier in the year? The answer li…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Texas A&M Aggies continue rolling with a win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Chet Holmgren and #2 Gonzaga earn the road victory as they visit Santa Clara in WCC action Satu…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Towson vs. Elon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Towson get revenge on Elon after getting blasted last season in the CAA Tournament?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
California vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Two struggling Pac-12 teams clash on Saturday when Washington State meets California….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
James Madison (JMU) vs. William & Mary Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
James Madison will look to end the Tribe’s undefeated conference record Saturday when they visit Wil…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Oklahoma go on the road and earn a Big 12 win as they travel to face TCU in a conference tilt S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Louisville snap their two-game losing streak on the road vs. Pittsburgh? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Eastern Michigan climb above .500 as they travel to face Northern Illinois in a MAC matchup on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Rhode Island rise over UMass on the road?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Who will win Saturday’s ACC battle between the Virginia Cavaliers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Oklahoma State heads to Baylor for a crucial Big 12 matchup on Saturday between two teams hoping to…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Toledo earn a fourth straight victory as they make the trip down I-75 to take on Bowling Green…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Nevada vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Nevada will be looking to push the pace when it travels to Air Force on Saturday evening. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Alabama vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Alabama has only covered the spread once in its last eight games. Can the Crimson Tide right the shi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Get the best NCAA Basketball betting pick, tips, and odds for this college basketball showdown betwe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Stanford vs. Washington Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Get the best NCAA Basketball betting pick, tips, and odds for this college basketball showdown betwe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Georgia has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 games. The Bulldogs will try to pick u…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The road team is 9-3 ATS in the last 12 games in this series, but the favorite is 6-0 ATS in the las…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boston College vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Eagles fly on the road at Clemson?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will UCF be on the ball at South Florida?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Georgia Tech have enough momentum coming off a win to cover at Chapel Hill?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Houston vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Houston will be looking for another double-digit victory when it faces Tulsa on Saturday night. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Walker Kessler and #4 Auburn run their win streak to 13 games as they travel to face Ole Miss i…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wyoming vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can the Aggies bounce back with a win at home against Wyoming on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Will Colorado split its trip through the Valley of the Sun as they travel to face Arizona State in a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon State vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The Beavers are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 road games while the Bruins are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
BYU vs. San Francisco Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
The San Francisco Dons are looking to maintain their perfect home and conference records when they h…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022
Can Oregon pull off its second upset against a top-5 team in three days with a win over USC on Satur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com