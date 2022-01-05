Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY top 25 potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after the end of the season.

Note that below is NOT the actual final 2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: 2021 Season Final

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.     

25. BYU Cougars 10-3 (14)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 12-2 (NR)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-4 (16)

22. Oregon Ducks 10-4 (15)

21. Utah State Aggies 11-3 (NR)

20. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-4 (24)

19. Clemson Tigers 10-3 (22)

18. Houston Cougars 12-2 (21)

17. Kentucky Wildcats 10-3 (20)

16. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)

15. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 13-1 (17)

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11-3 (19)

13. Pitt Panthers 11-3 (12)

12. Utah Utes 10-4 (11)

11. Ole Miss Rebels 10-3 (8)

10. Oklahoma Sooners 11-2 (13)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 (5)

8. Michigan State Spartans 11-2 (10)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-2 (9)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-1 (4)

5. Baylor Bears 12-2 (6)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 (7)

3. Michigan Wolverines 12-2 (2)

1 or 2. Georgia Bulldogs 13-1 (3)

1 or 2. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-1 (1)

