Cleveland at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Cleveland at Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 3

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Cleveland (7-8), Pittsburgh (7-7-1)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

The Steelers still can’t run the ball, and they still can’t stop the run.

They were able to get away with allowing over 200 yards in the first meeting with the Browns – a 15-10 win – and the 115 rushing yards were big for them, but they probably can’t get away with that this time.

Kareem Hunt is expected to be back and part of the mix of an already amazing ground attack that’s the third-best in the NFL and leads the league in yards per attempt. It should be able to pound away a bit, the run defense isn’t getting gouged and …

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

It might be the last home game in Ben Roethlisberger’s great career, and he needs to be great.

The passing attack hasn’t been anything special, and it’s not generating enough big things down the field, it’s doing a wee bit to make up for the lack of a steady ground attack.

The Browns might be playing well defensively, and they’re going going to try grounding it out, but there are still too many turnovers and too much inconsistency.

If Najee Harris and the ground attack could just be okay – the guy never has any space to move – Roethlisberger should be able to rise up on the big stage.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams need this, and Pittsburgh’s going to get it.

Cleveland will do what it does on the ground, but too many drives will stall and with too many field goals instead of touchdowns.

No, Roethlisberger isn’t throwing for 300 yards, and he won’t do anything heroic, but he’ll be fine. That will be good enough, and the Steelers will be good enough defensively at getting off the field to get out with the key win.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 19, Cleveland 17

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

