Cincinnati at Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview AFC Divisional Round

Cincinnati at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFL Divisional Round Preview

Cincinnati at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Cincinnati (10-7), Tennessee (12-5)

Cincinnati at Tennessee Divisional Round Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

Do the Titans have the ability to stop the storm?

Yeah, the Tennessee defense has been great, it’s second in the NFL against the run, and the team has been able to roll whenever it’s not turning the ball over a bazillion times – more on that in a second.

It’s not like the D had to deal with a whole slew of high-powered passing attacks over the last two months.

San Francisco went off for over 300 yards through the air, and that’s been about it for the good air shows over the second half of the season.

Yeah, the pass defense was a bit of an issue over the first half of the season when everyone had to throw to try keeping up with what Derrick Henry and the offense were doing, but go back to Week 9 against the Rams for the last time the Titans had to be worried about the downfield pass.

Joe Burrow and company are in a groove, rolling past the Chiefs for big play after big play when it mattered in Week 17, rolling well enough against the Raiders in the Wild Card round, and coming up with over 1,200 passing yards in the last four games …

And no turnovers.

Tennessee is 5-3 over its last eight games. It didn’t turn the ball over in any of the five wins, and gave it up 13 times in the three losses. As dangerous as the Cincinnati offense might be, it’s the defense that has to do its job and hold serve with a few takeaways.

The Bengals forced multiple takeaways in six of the last 11 games, but …

– Why Tennessee will win

– What’s going to happen, prediction

