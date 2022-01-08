Cincinnati at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Cincinnati at Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Cincinnati (10-6), Cleveland (7-9)

Cincinnati at Cleveland Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati is about to sit out – or miss because of COVID – its stars, and it still has a shot because Cleveland just doesn’t score.

There’s still a chance the Bengals can get the No. 1 seed and a week off – they have to win and Tennessee, Kansas City, and New England all have to lose – but they’re likely settled in as the 3 seed.

Case Keenum is likely going to get the call at quarterback for the Browns with Baker Mayfield hurting. A few other parts are out with COVID, the team is playing out the string, and …

Overall, the Bengal defense has held up.

Kansas City was able to move the ball, but that’s Kansas City. This is still among the league’s best run defenses, the offense should still be able to push the ball down the field at times – JaMarr Chase is likely going to play a wee bit – and the Brown O that failed to get past 14 points in five of its last seven games isn’t about to go off.

But …

Why Cleveland Will Win

There’s still a reason for the Bengals to care and try to win, but let’s just say the team is already in playoff mode.

They’re not going to extend themselves too much. Job One is to be fully healthy for next week.

Cleveland might have a slew of issues, but the running game should still be fine with Nick Chubb and – maybe – Kareem Hunt barreling away against a run defense that’s been a tad soft lately.

The Bengal defense is still good, but it allowed 100 rushing yards or more in three of the last four games. And yes, Case Keenum is just fine as a fill in for the passing game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a true playing-out-the-string game with Cincinnati already getting ready for what’s next. The two quarterbacks will bring the fight, though, and this should be relatively entertaining even if the stars aren’t shining.

In the last game of the year, Cleveland will get a bit more out of the running game as it cares about finishing out with a win in front of the home folk.

Cincinnati at Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 17

Line: Cleveland -6.5, o/u: 37

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

