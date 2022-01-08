Chicago at Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Chicago at Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Chicago (6-10), Minnesota (7-9)

Chicago at Minnesota Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

It’s about as much of a play-out-the-string game as possible for a Bears team that’s about to enter the Jim Harbaugh era with a new vision and energy, and …

Just kidding. Maybe.

The current Chicago coaching regime is on its last legs, and that means Matt Nagy is about to pull out every possible trick – that’s a positive.

The Bears have always had problems when they’ve tried to be too cute by half, but considering the offense will be all about David Montgomery and the ground game early, the fun will start after the running game is established.

The Viking run D has been steadily bad all season long, and ow it’s about to get hit for well over 100 yards. However …

Why Minnesota Will Win

We just did this a few weeks ago in a 17-9 Minnesota win, and the Bear running game hardly took things over.

Justin Fields played in the previous meeting, and this time around it’s going to be Andy Dalton giving it a go. He’s a competent NFL quarterback, but he’ll have to keep up with a Minnesota passing attack that should go off.

Kirk Cousins is back from the COVID list, and it would be a major positive to have one more good showing before everything – almost certainly – changes up with the Viking coaching staff.

The Chicago secondary has been able to hold it together at times, but it’s about to get hit hard.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t be shocked if this is an entertaining game.

Both teams will play with almost nothing to lose in a true bowl game-like exhibition. Both sides will take crazy chances and do a whole lot of wacky things that don’t make sense, and in the end, Minnesota will get more out to its passing game than Chicago will get out of Dalton.

Chicago at Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Chicago 23

Line: Minnesota -5.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

