Carolina at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Carolina at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (5-10), New Orleans (7-8)

Carolina at New Orleans Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

New Orleans isn’t scoring.

Decimated by COVID issues over the last few weeks, the Saints were able to score 30 points against the Jets in Week 14, but that’s the only time in the last five games they’ve been able to score more than 17.

That changes with the return of some of the parts, but this still isn’t an offense that’s going to him, at least with the passing game. Forget about the Saint passing game. It’s all about the run, and the Panthers are generally okay defensively against the one-dimensional teams.

They allowed just 48 rushing yards in the Week 2 win over the Saints, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Sam Darnold. He was great at times early on this season, and now he’s back in the mix as the Panthers try to find something that works in its five-game losing streak.

It’s Week 17 and the Carolina offense is still trying to figure it all out.

The Saints might struggling to score, but Carolina has hit a harder wall over the last few weeks considering it’s healthier. Worse yet, the defense has started to struggle against the run, allowing well over 100 yards in each of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

This will start to look a bit more like the New Orleans it’s supposed to be with a quarterback who can play – Taysom Hill is back – and the depth and the rest of the parts building back up.

The Saint defense that’s been a rock over the last few weeks will take care of things while Hill and Alvin Kamara take over the offense early.

Carolina at New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 24, Carolina 17

Line: New Orleans -6.5, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

