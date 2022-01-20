Buffalo at Kansas City Prediction, Game Preview, AFC Divisional Round

Buffalo at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFL Divisional Round Preview

Buffalo at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 23

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo (11-6), Kansas City (12-5)

Buffalo at Kansas City Divisional Round Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

When have you ever seen a Bill Belichick-coached team look so utterly helpless?

Buffalo went all Nick Papageorgio on the Patriots. He put a dollar in, he got a car … he put a dollar in, he got a car. Buffalo put the offense on the field, it got a touchdown. It put the offense on the field, it got a touchdown.

Seven drives, seven touchdowns, and a 27-0 lead early, a 47-10 lead late, and a 47-17 win to roll past a team that was supposed to have the defensive makeup and the tough ground game to handle the team and the cold weather elements.

Nope.

Josh Allen threw more touchdown passes (5) than incompletions (4), the running game ripped the Patriots to sheds, and the defense didn’t let the other side to a thing until the game was well over.

How good were the Buffalo lines? New England had one quarterback pressure. That’s it. No sacks, no tackles for loss. Buffalo had three sacks and hit Mac Jones five times.

Ever since the weird weather loss to the Patriots in Week 13 and the shootout loss to Tampa Bay in Week 14, everything has clicked.

The ground game has been fantastic – thank you, Devin Singletary – the defense has been a rock against the run, and now the team with the NFL’s No. 1 overall D gets a Kansas City team that couldn’t handle the Cincinnati offense in Week 17 and is questionable against teams that can throw.

However …

– Why Kansas City Will Win

– What Will Happen, Prediction

