Buffalo at Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Buffalo at Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Buffalo at Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Buffalo (9-6), Atlanta (7-8)

Buffalo at Atlanta Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

Now that’s the Buffalo we’ve been waiting to see again.

Attitude, toughness, offensive explosion – it all came out in the 33-21 win over New England last week. Josh Allen and the passing game were great, the ground game was okay, and the defense was able to generate the stops needed to keep the Patriots from controlling the game.

Atlanta has been okay over the last few weeks, but the ground game has hit a wall for an offense that’s struggling to keep things moving.

Matt Ryan has hit over 200 yards in three of his last four games, but he’s going to have a hard time getting the downfield plays going against the secondary allowing a league-low five yards per attempt.

Why Atlanta Will Win

Atlanta is playing okay.

It’s not doing anything special other than keeping the mistakes to a minimum. Ryan has been fine, the defense has been terrific at holding up when absolutely needed – at least against Carolina and Detroit – and the there aren’t the turnovers like there were over the middle of the season.

Buffalo can be run on.

Atlanta might be having problems cranking up the ground attack, but it has to give it a try this week. The Bills got run over twice by the Patriots, and they also struggling against Tampa Bay and Carolina, and Jonathan Taylor ran wild in Indianapolis’s win.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo won’t get going until the second half.

Atlanta has been plucky lately, doing a decent enough job defensively to hang around for a while. However, the offensive side just doesn’t have the pop to keep up once the Bills finally take control.

Josh Allen will overcome a bad first quarter to hit two home runs to take over. The defense will take care of the rest.

Buffalo at Atlanta Prediction, Line

Buffalo 31, Atlanta 17

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

