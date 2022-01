Bowl Game Schedule, Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews 2021-2022

College Football Bowl Schedule, Predictions, Matchups, Previews, Lines, Game Times and How To Watch: 2021-2022

Bowl Schedule, Predictions

All times Eastern

– College Football Playoff & New Year’s Six Schedule

Prediction: Toledo 34, Middle Tennessee 20

Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 50

Final Score: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

– Reaction: Toledo stopped running

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 30, Northern Illinois 23

Line: Coastal Carolina -12, o/u: 63

Final Score: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

– Reaction: Great O, great game

Prediction: Appalachian State 44, WKU 37

Line: PICK, o/u: 67.5

Final Score: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

– Reaction: It was quite a show

Prediction: Jackson State 27, South Carolina State 13

Line: Jackson State -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Final Score: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

– Reaction: The other team was ready for primetime

Prediction: Fresno State 38, UTEP 23

Line: Fresno State -11.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Prediction: BYU 34, UAB 20

Line: BYU -6.5, o/u: 54

Final Score: UAB 31, BYU 28

Prediction: Liberty 34, Eastern Michigan 26

Line: Liberty -9.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Prediction: Oregon State 34, Utah State 24

Line: Oregon State -6.5, o/u: 68.5

Final Score: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Prediction: Louisiana 27, Marshall 23

Line: Louisiana -4, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Prediction: Tulsa 34, Old Dominion 23

Line: Tulsa -7.5, o/u: 55

Final Score: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17



Prediction: Wyoming 41, Kent State 34

Line: Wyoming -3, o/u: 60.5

Final Score: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Prediction: San Diego State 26, UTSA 23

Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

– 5 Thoughts, Reaction, Analysis

Prediction: Missouri 27, Army 21

Line: Army -7, o/u: 54

Final Score: Army 24, Missouri 22

– 5 Thoughts, Reaction, Analysis



Prediction: Miami University 30, North Texas 26

Line: Miami University -2, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: Miami University 27, North Texas 14

Prediction: Florida 34, UCF 20

Line: Florida -7, o/u: 56

Final Score: UCF 29, Florida 17

Hawaii vs Memphis

Canceled

Prediction: Georgia State 27, Ball State 20

Line: Georgia State -6, o/u: 53.5

Final Score: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Prediction: Western Michigan 34, Nevada 27

Line: Western Michigan -6.5, o/u: 56

Final Score: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Boston College vs East Carolina

Canceled

Prediction: Auburn 26, Houston 20

Line: Auburn -2, o/u: 51

Final Score: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Prediction: Louisville 30, Air Force 27

Line: Louisville -1, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Prediction: Mississippi State 41, Texas Tech 20

Line: Mississippi State -10, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

NC State vs UCLA

Canceled

Prediction: Minnesota 26, West Virginia 17

Line: Minnesota -5, o/u: 45

Final Score: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Virginia vs SMU

Canceled

Prediction: Maryland 34, Virginia Tech 26

Line: Maryland -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Prediction: Clemson 26, Iowa State 20

Line: Clemson -2, o/u: 45

Final Score: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Prediction: Oklahoma 36, Oregon 30

Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 64

Final Score: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Prediction: North Carolina 34, South Carolina 23

Line: North Carolina -12.5, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Purdue 30

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Arizona State 16

Line: Wisconsin -6, o/u: 41.5

Final Score: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Prediction: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 16

Line: Wake Forest -17, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Prediction: Washington State 31, Central Michigan 23

Line: Washington State -5.5, o/u: 56

Final Score: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Canceled

Prediction: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 51

Final Score: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Prediction: Kentucky 23, Iowa 17

Line: Kentucky -3, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time 9:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Matchup: Kansas State vs LSU

Last Year: Canceled

