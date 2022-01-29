Baylor vs Alabama prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Baylor vs Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (18-2), Alabama (13-7)

Baylor vs Alabama Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears are back on track after their two game hiatus from playing at a No. 1 level.

The offense ripped up Kansas State, the defense held down the deliberate Oklahoma style, and the defense continues to be great at forcing mistakes. The backcourt is phenomenal at generating the extra pass – the assists have bounced back – and few are better at going on big runs to take over.

Defense is optional at Alabama.

Oh, it’ll come up with a few steals here and there, and they’re great at rebounding – more on that in a moment – but for a Baylor team that’s had to deal with a slew of good defenses and slower styles for the last several weeks, here we go.

Get ready to see this Baylor team stretch its legs.

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama is more than happy to get on the move and make this an up-and-down shootout.

What the Tide offense lacks in quality from the outside they make up for in quantity. No, they aren’t great from three, but they crank up a whole lot of shots and get by on volume. There will be misses, and for all of the good things Baylor does, it’s not amazing on the defensive glass.

Alabama is great at cleaning up the mess.

Go ahead, Baylor. Make this a frenetic-paced ride. Get things going on the move. Alabama will be happy to party.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The lack of a consistent Alabama defense is going to be a problem against this Baylor team that’s better in the backcourt.

SEC teams haven’t gone off on the Tide, and no one will match them three point try for three point try, but there’s too much of a shooting problem. Baylor will shoot well when it matters, and Alabama won’t.

Get ready to have some fun.

Baylor vs Alabama Prediction, Lines

Baylor 82, Alabama 76

Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

