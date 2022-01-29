Auburn vs Oklahoma prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Auburn vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Auburn, Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (19-1), Oklahoma (13-7)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners might the having a whole slew of problems, but they can shoot.

They’re the best in the Big 12 from the field and among the best in the nation in field goal percentage, working for the right shot, being patient, and doing a great job of finding the open man.

This isn’t a high-octane offense that doesn’t do enough from the outside, but the defense clamps down well from the outside, it doesn’t allow games to get out to hand, and it should be able to grind this down to a stop.

Missouri was able to keep Auburn from taking off, and it battled in a 55-54 loss a few days ago. But …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn is phenomenal in the defensive interior. It blocks way too many shots for Oklahoma to get anything easy inside.

No one seems able to do enough from three against the Tiger D, and Oklahoma won’t come out and hit a ton from the outside.

The Tigers will have to get used to the Oklahoma style a bit, but if they’re able to go on an early run and rev up the game a bit, this should be over. Considering the turnover problem the Sooner offense has, Auburn should be off to the races.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma might not be winning, but there are a few reasons.

Baylor, Texas, Kansas, and Baylor again.

It couldn’t get by against the TCU defense, and the style of play keeps both teams in the game, but it should be able to slow down and frustrate Auburn just enough to make this interesting.

However, Auburn can play a little D, too. Oklahoma won’t do enough on the offensive boards or on the inside to pull this off.

Auburn vs Oklahoma Prediction, Lines

Auburn 74, Oklahoma 66

Line: Auburn -9.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College