Arizona State vs Arizona prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Arizona State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Arizona State (6-11), Arizona (16-2)

Arizona State vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Yeah, Arizona State is having a whole slew of problems scoring, but it hasn’t been too awful defensively and it needs to slow things down and make this into a grind.

Arizona just got roasted by UCLA thanks to a bad run and a cold shooting day, and Arizona State has to make that continue.

The Wildcats couldn’t get to the free throw line against the Bruins and struggled from the field – especially from three. If Arizona State can keep the fouls to a minimum and somehow keep Arizona from doing anything from the outside …

Why Arizona Will Win

Yeah, Arizona State can’t score.

There’s nothing happening from three – the Sun Devils hit the 30% mark from the outside just once in the last 11 games – and the offense as a whole has a hard time getting to 40% from the field.

No one moves the ball around like Arizona does, and no one is better on the boards. Arizona State can’t make the extra pass and it’s not going to do anything on the offensive glass to generate second chance points.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Arizona is going to take it easy on Arizona State.

The worst thing that could happen to the Sun Devils is Arizona’s UCLA loss. Expect the Wildcats to come out roaring from the start and make this all but over by halftime with a big run in the first ten minutes.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Arizona 82, Arizona State 57

Line: Arizona -21, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

