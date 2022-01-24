AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll Prediction: Week 12

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Davidson Wildcats 16-2 (NR)

24. BYU Cougars 17-4 (NR)

23. Xavier Musketeers 14-4 (20)

22. UConn Huskies 13-4 (25)

21. Illinois Fighting Illini 13-5 (17)

20. LSU Tigers 15-4 (13)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 14-5 (15)

18. Tennessee Volunteers 13-5 (24)

17. Providence Friars 16-2 (21)

16. Ohio State Buckeyes 12-4 (19)

15. Texas Tech Red Raiders 15-4 (18)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 15-4 (12)

13. Villanova Wildcats 14-5 (11)

12. USC Trojans 16-2 (16)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 15-3 (8)

10. Michigan State Spartans 15-3 (14)

9. Houston Cougars 17-2 (10)

8. Duke Blue Devils 15-3 (6)

7. Purdue Boilermakers 16-3 (4)

6. UCLA Bruins 13-2 (9)

5. Kansas Jayhawks 16-2 (7)

4. Baylor Bears 17-2 (5)

3. Arizona Wildcats 16-1 (3)

2. Auburn Tigers 18-1 (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-2 (1)

AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s