AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 13

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. LSU Tigers 16-5 180 (19)

24. Marquette Golden Eagles 15-7 188 (22)

22. Texas Longhorns 16-5 203 (NR)

21. Tennessee Volunteers 14-6 234 (18)

20 Alabama Crimson Tide 14-7 (NR)

21. Xavier Musketeers 15-5 255 (21)

20. Iowa State Cyclones 16-5 324 (23)

19. USC Trojans 18-3 337 (15)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini 15-5 445 (24)

17. UConn Huskies 15-4 483 (20)

16. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-5 548 (16)

15. Providence Friars 18-2 709 (17)

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-5 741 (13)

13. Michigan State Spartans 16-4 751 (10)

12. Villanova Wildcats 16-5 807 (14)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 17-3 938 (11)

10. Kansas Jayhawks 17-3 1014 (5)

9. Duke Blue Devils 17-3 1107 (9)

8. Baylor Bears 18-3 1141 (4)

7. Arizona Wildcats 17-2 1159 (3)

6. Houston Cougars 18-2 1164 (T7)

5. Kentucky Wildcats 17-4 1195 (12)

4. Purdue Boilermakers 17-3 1282 (6)

3. UCLA Bruins 16-2 1338 (T7)

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-2 145 12 1st (2)

1. Auburn Tigers 20-1 1508 49 1st (1)

