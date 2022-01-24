AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 12 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 12

Others Receiving Votes

BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Davidson Wildcats 16-2 132 (NR)

24. Illinois Fighting Illini 13-5 155 (17)

23. Iowa State Cyclones 14-5 167 (15)

22. Marquette Golden Eagles 14-6 177 (NR)

21. Xavier Musketeers 14-4 269 (20)

20. UConn Huskies 13-4 284 (25)

19. LSU Tigers 15-4 399 (13)

18. Tennessee Volunteers 13-5 419 (24)

17. Providence Friars 16-2 542 (21)

16. Ohio State Buckeyes 12-4 584 (19)

15. USC Trojans 16-2 711 (16)

14. Villanova Wildcats 14-5 713 (11)

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders 15-4 766 (18)

12. Kentucky Wildcats 15-4 822 (12)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 15-3 894 (8)

10. Michigan State Spartans 15-3 979 (14)

9. Duke Blue Devils 15-3 1017 (6)

T7. Houston Cougars 17-2 1116 (10)

T7. UCLA Bruins 13-2 1116 (9)

6. Purdue Boilermakers 16-3 1119 (4)

5. Kansas Jayhawks 16-2 1281 (7)

4. Baylor Bears 17-2 1335 (5)

3. Arizona Wildcats 16-1 1381, 1 1st (3)

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-2 1475, 15 1st (1)

1. Auburn Tigers 18-1, 45 1st (2)

