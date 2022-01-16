AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college football polls, where do all of the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings.

The AP college football rankings have been the most consistent and reliable since 1936. No other ranking system provides a better historical snapshot of the last 90+ seasons. They just keep on marching along.

According to the AP final rankings for each season, how do all the college football teams rank since the start of the poll? According to the AP voters, what are the greatest programs of all-time?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Based on the final AP rankings from 1935 through to Georgia’s national championship after the 2021 season. Who earned the most all-time recognition from the AP voters?

AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Oklahoma 1136

2 Alabama 1129

3 Ohio State 1119

4 Notre Dame 1028

5 Michigan 1016

6 USC 837

7 Nebraska 798

8 Texas 797

9 Penn State 702

10 Tennessee 686

11 LSU 678

12 Georgia 657

13 Auburn 584

14 Florida State 570

15 Florida 551

16 Miami 534

17 Clemson 484

18 UCLA 481

19 Michigan State 472

20 Arkansas 444

21 Texas A&M 397

22 Wisconsin 378

23 Washington 376

24 Ole Miss 362

25 Iowa 344

