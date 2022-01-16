AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college football polls, where do all of the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings.
The AP college football rankings have been the most consistent and reliable since 1936. No other ranking system provides a better historical snapshot of the last 90+ seasons. They just keep on marching along.
According to the AP final rankings for each season, how do all the college football teams rank since the start of the poll? According to the AP voters, what are the greatest programs of all-time?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Teams Of All-Time
Based on the final AP rankings from 1935 through to Georgia’s national championship after the 2021 season. Who earned the most all-time recognition from the AP voters?
AP Poll, All-Time Rankings
AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time Rankings
1 Oklahoma 1136
2 Alabama 1129
3 Ohio State 1119
4 Notre Dame 1028
5 Michigan 1016
6 USC 837
7 Nebraska 798
8 Texas 797
9 Penn State 702
10 Tennessee 686
11 LSU 678
12 Georgia 657
13 Auburn 584
14 Florida State 570
15 Florida 551
16 Miami 534
17 Clemson 484
18 UCLA 481
19 Michigan State 472
20 Arkansas 444
21 Texas A&M 397
22 Wisconsin 378
23 Washington 376
24 Ole Miss 362
25 Iowa 344
