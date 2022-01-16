AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2021 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
2020s AP National Champions
2000 Alabama; 2001 Georgia
AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time Rankings
1 Alabama 49
T2 Georgia 44
T2 Ohio State 44
4 Cincinnati 40
5 Notre Dame 39
6 Oklahoma 36
7 Clemson 35
8 Oklahoma State 25
9 Michigan 23
T10 BYU 22
T10 Texas A&M 22
T12 Baylor 21
T12 Louisiana 21
T14 Iowa State 17
T14 Michigan State 17
16 Northwestern 16
17 Ole Miss 15
T18 Indiana 14
T18 Utah 14
T20 Florida 13
T20 Iowa 13
T20 Pitt 13
23 Coastal Carolina 12
24 Wake Forest 11
T25 Houston 9
T25 Liberty 9
Others Receiving Votes: T27 Kentucky, T27 North Carolina, 29 Texas, 30 NC State, T31 Arkansas,T31 USC, T33 Miami, T33 Oregon, 35 Ball State, T36 San Jose State, T36 Utah State, 38 Buffalo, 39 San Diego State
