AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2021 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

2020s AP National Champions

2000 Alabama; 2001 Georgia

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2020 | 2021

AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Alabama 49

T2 Georgia 44

T2 Ohio State 44

4 Cincinnati 40

5 Notre Dame 39

6 Oklahoma 36

7 Clemson 35

8 Oklahoma State 25

9 Michigan 23

T10 BYU 22

T10 Texas A&M 22

T12 Baylor 21

T12 Louisiana 21

T14 Iowa State 17

T14 Michigan State 17

16 Northwestern 16

17 Ole Miss 15

T18 Indiana 14

T18 Utah 14

T20 Florida 13

T20 Iowa 13

T20 Pitt 13

23 Coastal Carolina 12

24 Wake Forest 11

T25 Houston 9

T25 Liberty 9

Others Receiving Votes: T27 Kentucky, T27 North Carolina, 29 Texas, 30 NC State, T31 Arkansas,T31 USC, T33 Miami, T33 Oregon, 35 Ball State, T36 San Jose State, T36 Utah State, 38 Buffalo, 39 San Diego State

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2020 | 2021

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25