AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1990 to 1999 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Florida State won two national championships and owned the decade throughout with a top four finish in every season. It was also the start of the BCS era in 1998. The AP mattered as a big part of the puzzle, but it would still crown its own champion. That would become an issue in the 2000s.

1990s AP National Champions

1990 Colorado; 1991 Miami; 1992 Alabama; 1993 Florida State; 1994 Nebraska;

1995 Nebraska; 1996 Florida; 1997 Michigan; 1998 Tennessee; 1999 Florida State

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP College Football Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Florida State 233

2 Florida 194

3 Nebraska 172

4 Tennessee 163

5 Michigan 154

6 Penn State 146

7 Miami 137

T8 Alabama 117

T8 Ohio State 117

10 Colorado 116

11 Texas A&M 114

12 Notre Dame 105

13 Kansas State 95

14 Washington 78

15 Auburn 67

16 Georgia 65

17 Virginia Tech 60

18 UCLA 54

19 Syracuse 53

20 North Carolina 50

21 Georgia Tech 48

22 Texas 46

23 Arizona 44

24 Wisconsin 42

25 BYU 36

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Arizona State 34, T27 Iowa 33, T27 USC 33, T27 Washington State 33, 30 Virginia 32, 31 Oregon 30, T32 Michigan State 29, T32 Northwestern 29, T34 Clemson 28, T34 Oklahoma 28, 36 LSU 27, 37 Ole Miss 23, 38 Auburn 22, T39 Boston College 21, T39 Kansas 21, T39 Stanford 21, 42 NC State 20, T43 Arkansas 19, T43 Cal 19, T43 Colorado State 19, T43 Southern Miss 19, T43 Tulane 19 , T43 West Virginia 19 ,49 Mississippi State 18, T50 Auburn 17 ,T50 East Carolina 17, T52 Houston 16, T52 Marshall 16, T52 Utah 16, T55 Air Force 14, T55 Louisville 14, T55 Purdue 14, T58 Minnesota 8, T58 Missouri 8, 60 Auburn 7, 61 Hawaii 6, 62 Tulsa 5, T63 Auburn 4, T63 Wyoming 4, T65 Illinois 3, T65 Texas Tech 3, T67 Auburn 2, T67 Oklahoma State 2, T67 Toledo 2, T70 Army 1, T70 Wake Forest 1

