AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Miami turned into the team of the 1980s with its three national championships and the swagger and style to go with them, but Nebraska had the most overall success in the AP poll. There wasn’t a national title, but the program was in the fight year after year.

1980s AP National Champions

1980 Georgia, 1981 Clemson, 1982 Penn State, 1983 Miami, 1984 BYU, 1985 Oklahoma, 1986 Penn State, 1987 Miami, 1988 Notre Dame, 1989 Miami

AP College Football Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Nebraska 190

2 Miami 174

3 Michigan 144

4 Oklahoma 142

5 UCLA 128

6 Penn State 125

T7 Auburn 124

T7 Florida State 124

9 Georgia 113

10 Clemson 112

11 Alabama 106

T12 Ohio State 99

T12 USC 99

14 BYU 85

15 SMU 83

16 Washington 80

17 Pitt 79

18 LSU 76

19 Notre Dame 75

20 Arkansas 69

21 Iowa 66

22 Florida 64

23 Arizona State 58

T24 Tennessee 55

T24 Texas A&M 55

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Texas 54, 27 West Virginia 52, 28 Oklahoma State 49, 29 North Carolina 41, T30 Baylor 35, T30 Boston College 35, T30 Syracuse 35, 33 Illinois 32, 34 Air Force 31, T35 Maryland 28, T35 Michigan State 28, 37 South Carolina 26, 38 Colorado 22, 39 Houston 20, 40 Arizona 16, 41 Virginia 14, 42 Washington State 10, 43 Purdue 9, T44 Kentucky 7, T44 Georgia Tech 7, T44 Mississippi State 7, T44 Missouri 7, T44 Texas Tech 7, T49 East Carolina 6, T49 Indiana 6, T49 Virginia Tech 6

